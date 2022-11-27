Ossiam Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $254.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $243.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

