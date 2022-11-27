Ossiam Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ossiam grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $48,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

