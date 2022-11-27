Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

