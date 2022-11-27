First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
