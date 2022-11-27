First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,237 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

