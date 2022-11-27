Credit Suisse AG Sells 62,727 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,727 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $86,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

AJG opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $199.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

