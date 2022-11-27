Credit Suisse AG Has $93.99 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.62% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $93,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

