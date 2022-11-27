Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 569,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equifax were worth $104,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $200.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

