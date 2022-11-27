Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Amphenol worth $99,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APH opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

