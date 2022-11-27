Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $100,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $420.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.83.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

