Credit Suisse AG Sells 965,210 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330,686 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 965,210 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Halliburton worth $104,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

