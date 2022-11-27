Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,033,641 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $105,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

