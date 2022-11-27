Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 39,452 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,452 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

