Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,406 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $110,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

