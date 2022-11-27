Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,797 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

