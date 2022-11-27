Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 229 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cigna by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.92 and its 200 day moving average is $283.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.