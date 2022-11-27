Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 551 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $220.01 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average of $241.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

