Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 25.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 102,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

