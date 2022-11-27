Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $206,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

