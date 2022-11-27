Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $794,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $13,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,401,000 after buying an additional 450,676 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 126.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is 31.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

