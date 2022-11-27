Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $118,243,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.
PGR opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.93.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
