Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,727 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.