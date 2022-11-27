Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Target by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 40,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

