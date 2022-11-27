Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.