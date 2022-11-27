USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

