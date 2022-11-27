USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,807 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

