USS Investment Management Ltd Has $5.21 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.0 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $604.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.