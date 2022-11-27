FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FE opened at $39.86 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

