SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $444,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP opened at $110.65 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.07.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

