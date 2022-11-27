Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $507,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 1,910,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

