Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,960 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $515,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $191.55.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.