Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,440,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,096,025 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $522,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.