Korea Investment CORP Buys New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.1 %

WTW opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

