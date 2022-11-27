BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

