Korea Investment CORP Has $9.78 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,540 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

CMS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

