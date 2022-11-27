Korea Investment CORP Acquires 11,967 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Dover worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

