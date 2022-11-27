Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

