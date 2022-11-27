Mirova Takes $221,000 Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,068,922 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 910,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 249,233 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.18. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 1.58 and a one year high of 10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

