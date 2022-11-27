Mirova Sells 7,767 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $87,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.