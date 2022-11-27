Mirova Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mirova reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE RF opened at $22.87 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.