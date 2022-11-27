Mirova Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mirova reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.87 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

