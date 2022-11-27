Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.