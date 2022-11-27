Seeyond Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

