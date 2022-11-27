Seeyond Has $1.28 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LKQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LKQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

