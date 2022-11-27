Seeyond Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 362,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,794,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

