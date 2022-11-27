Seeyond Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

