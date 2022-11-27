Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Boosted by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

