Seeyond Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $297.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

