Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Boosted by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.