Seeyond Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Seeyond grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $265.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

