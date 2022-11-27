Seeyond Purchases 34 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $28,192,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,449.69 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

